Auburn running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams, who starred for the Tigers and became an NFL first-round draft pick, is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

Williams, 41, had coached Auburn's running backs for the past five seasons under three different coaches (Gus Malzahn, Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze). He served as Auburn's interim coach for the final four games in 2022 following Harsin's firing, and went 2-2 with a win over Texas A&M.

Williams remained on Auburn's staff under Freeze, who just completed his first season.

"I love Auburn, the players and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons," Williams said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzahn and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible. Auburn is and always will be a special part of my life."

Williams had 3,831 rushing yards on 741 attempts with 45 touchdowns, setting Auburn career records for both rushes and rushing touchdowns. He was selected No. 5 overall by Tampa Bay in the 2005 draft and earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors with 1,178 rushing yards and six 100-yard performances.

He played with the Buccaneers through the 2010 season but struggled with injuries, then spent 2011 with the St. Louis Rams. Williams began his coaching career at Henderson State in 2015.