Mike Norvell told ESPN on Friday that his decision to stay at Florida State came down to "the heart and opportunity of what we have here and what we're going to build upon."

In a phone interview while on the recruiting trail in Jacksonville, Florida, Norvell described the past 24 hours as "wild" and "chaotic" as he considered his options.

Though he declined to get into specific details about his conversations with Alabama, Norvell said: "You respect the place, you respect the position. At the end of the day, it still comes down to the right fit. It still comes down to the place where you want to be, and what puts you in a position that you can pour everything you have into it.

"We've been able to do that over the last four years here at Florida State. There's a lot of excitement around our program. I'm just excited to continue to build upon the foundation that's been laid."

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer agreed to replace Nick Saban as Alabama's coach Friday, sources told ESPN, after Saban retired earlier this week following six national championships with the Crimson Tide.

Florida State announced earlier Friday it had agreed to an enhanced contract with Norvell. Sources told ESPN that they agreed to an eight-year deal with an average of more than $10 million per season.

In addition, the school also made a commitment to Norvell to increase funding for additional resources for football, including increasing the recruiting budget. Norvell specifically pointed to the alignment that currently exists between athletic director Michael Alford, school president Richard McCullough and board of trustees chair Peter Collins.

"The continued push to get our program back to the top of college football is pretty special," Norvell said.

Norvell's name surfaced as a possible replacement shortly after Saban stepped down, largely based off what he has done over the past four seasons at Florida State. Norvell inherited a program in disarray in 2020, going 3-6 in his first year -- played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then in 2021, Florida State started 0-4, including a loss to FCS Jacksonville State, fueling questions about his long-term future with the Seminoles. But neither Norvell nor Alford ever wavered in their belief in what had to be done to get the program headed in the right direction.

Florida State won 10 games in 2022, and this past season, it went 13-1 and won its first conference championship since 2014. Despite finishing 13-0 after the ACC championship game, Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff after a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis, a decision that still hurts Norvell and those around the program.

A few weeks after that playoff snub, Florida State filed suit against the ACC, trying to get out of its grant of rights. Asked how much the snub and its long-term future in the ACC played a role in his decision to listen to Alabama, Norvell said: "I believe in what we're doing, I believe in the opportunities that are in front of us. With the expanded playoff coming and what's ahead for college football, I'm excited and I believe that the competitiveness of the ACC and the teams that we have to go and be able to work to beat to put ourselves in a position to be a conference champion or even in the top tier of teams in college football, there's a lot of respect for what it takes.

"Obviously, this last year was a unique year and circumstance, due to injury, due to things outside of our control that choice was made, but it definitely doesn't take away from what was done out on the field."

In 1990, legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden was approached about the vacant Alabama job, but he decided to stay with the Seminoles. That fact was not lost among many longtime Seminoles supporters.

"There's certain places where you hear or talk to or whatever that opportunity might be, but ultimately it came down to what we're doing here," Norvell said. "There's been so much work and investment. We put our heart into everything we do here. To the players that have pushed so hard and to the guys that have come in, the excitement about what's ahead, it's been a wonderful place for me and my family. After four years, I've truly fallen in love with what it is to be a Seminole, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead this program.

"We're just getting started on our journey."