Washington quarterback Will Rogers entered his name in the transfer portal Friday night, marking the second time in the last two months he has been in the portal.

Rogers first entered his name in the database on Nov. 27, transferring from Mississippi State. His coach, Zach Arnett, was fired on Nov. 13, and replaced with Oklahoma offensive coordinator Zach Lebby, which prompted Rogers to enter the portal the first time.

He announced he would transfer to Washington on Dec. 15, and looked as though he would be Kalen DeBoer's replacement at quarterback for outgoing Michael Penix Jr.

Rogers was enrolled at the school and even was on the sideline at the national championship game against Michigan in a Washington jersey watching what was supposed to be his new team.

DeBoer then took the Alabama head-coaching job on Friday, two days after Nick Saban retired, and now Rogers is again in the portal.

He has the opportunity to transfer again, which will technically be considered his second transfer, partially because of a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge in West Virginia that granted immediate eligibility to college athletes who had to sit out one year because of the NCAA's previous policy for players who transferred more than once.The NCAA then announced that any player transferring multiple times would be eligible immediately in the 2024 season as long as they transfer before the end of the 2023-24 academic calendar. Rogers will fall under that new rule and can transfer to a new school without penalty.

He is the fifth Washington player to enter the transfer portal Friday, joining All Pac-12 second team cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, safety Mishael Powell, linebacker Ethan Barr and tight end Tre Watson.

At quarterback, Washington loses Penix and also saw Dylan Morris and Will Haskell enter the transfer portal. With Rogers in the portal, if he decides to transfer, it leaves the quarterback room sparse. The staff signed four-star Austin Mack in the 2023 class and won't have much experience on the roster if Rogers departs.