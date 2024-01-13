Watch the best reactions to Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring and longtime coach Bill Belichick parting ways with the Patriots in a whirlwind 24 hours. (1:28)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn't wait long to grab one of former Alabama coach Nick Saban's top assistants, hiring former Crimson Tide cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson as his team's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, the Bulldogs announced Saturday.

Robinson, 42, is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country. He coached under Saban the past two seasons and previously worked at Miami, South Carolina and Auburn, his alma mater, among other schools.

"We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach," Smart said in a statement. "Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA."

Robinson will serve as co-defensive coordinator with Glenn Schumann, who has worked with Smart at Alabama and Georgia since 2008.

With Robinson's hiring, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is moving to an off-field analyst role in 2024, Smart announced. Muschamp wants to spend more time with his family, Smart said. Muschamp's son, Whit, will be a freshman quarterback at Vanderbilt this season.

"We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia, while having the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff," Smart said.

Muschamp, a former Florida and South Carolina head coach, was Georgia's special teams coordinator in 2021 and helped coordinate the defense the past two seasons. The Bulldogs won back-to-back CFP national championships in 2021 and 2022 and led the FBS in scoring defense in 2021 (10.2 PPG).

On Friday, Georgia added Alabama backup safety Jake Pope out of the transfer portal.