ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- As Michigan celebrated its national championship win against Washington inside Crisler Center on Saturday night, fans in the packed arena awaited decisions from quarterback J.J. McCarthy and coach Jim Harbaugh whether either would return for the 2024 season.

McCarthy took to the microphone to speak as fans chanted, "One more year," as he smiled and acknowledged their support over the past three years.

McCarthy told ESPN that he plans to announce his decision Sunday morning. As a junior, McCarthy is draft eligible, and the deadline to declare is Monday.

"No matter what decision comes of this, Michigan will forever be in my heart," McCarthy said at the event. "And I will be proud to be known as a Michigan man."

McCarthy and the Wolverines finished a 15-0 season, capped off by a third consecutive win against Ohio State, a third Big Ten title and a national championship after beating Washington in a 34-13 game. He is 27-1 in his Michigan career and was Mel Kiper Jr.'s fifth-ranked quarterback in his NFL draft rankings.

Fans hoping to hear a decision from McCarthy at the event were also trying to convince Harbaugh to return, chanting, "10 more years," before the coach took the microphone.

His future remains in doubt as NFL teams have reportedly shown interest and he has yet to sign a new contract with Michigan. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh has hired longtime agent Don Yee, and as the NFL regular season has finished, Harbaugh will be able to meet with NFL teams to discuss openings.

Athletic director Warde Manuel stood on stage and addressed the fans, saying he would answer the question he had been asked hundreds of times during the parade earlier in the day.

"I'm working on getting this man a new contract," Manuel said while pointing to Harbaugh.

While the fans chanted, Harbaugh acknowledged the screams and put his hand on his chest, but he did not address whether he would return to Ann Arbor next season. Harbaugh instead quoted Shakespeare and complimented his players on staying cohesive through the season despite distractions from NCAA investigations.

Manuel also alluded to the fact that Michigan dealt with detractors and distractions, referring to the investigation into Michigan's alleged sign stealing, but said the team was unwavering in its focus.

"Some teams tried to use nefarious ways to get at us," Manuel said. "But it didn't pay off. We didn't take the bait."

While neither McCarthy nor Harbaugh announced a decision on their future, both reflected on the past year and what the Wolverines accomplished as a team. Harbaugh lauded the players for their perseverance and told them that they would be forever remembered as champions.

"Nothing fancy," Harbaugh said. "Just good, old-fashioned hard work and teamwork."