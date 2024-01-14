Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down J.J. McCarthy's and Michael Penix Jr.'s seasons and says Penix will be a mid-first-rounder and McCarthy a late first-rounder in the 2024 NFL draft. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, two of the leaders of a team that went 15-0 and won the school's first national championship in 26 years, announced Sunday on social media that they are entering the NFL draft.

McCarthy, a junior from La Grange Park, Illinois, passed for 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. He completed 72.3% of his pass attempts.

"After three incredible years at the University of Michigan, I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL draft," McCarthy wrote in a statement shared on social media. "I have talked to many in and out of football, including my family, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, and many whose opinions I greatly admire and respect. The decision was not easy and how could it be -- I love my teammates. I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor."

NFL scouts have mixed opinions of McCarthy because he played in a run-heavy offense at Michigan. Some scouts are intrigued by his athleticism, decision making and accuracy, while others have questioned his arm strength.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks McCarthy (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) as the No. 5 quarterback available in the draft. ESPN's Jordan Reid projected McCarthy to be selected with the No. 12 pick of the first round in his latest mock draft.

Corum, a senior from Marshall, Virginia, is ranked as the No. 4 draft-eligible running back by Kiper; ESPN's Field Yates ranked him as the No. 5 tailback.

"Michigan, thank you for the 2-4 season, and thank you for the undefeated season," Corum said in a video shared on social media. "Ever since I've been here, you all have been by our side repping the maize and blue. Every Saturday, the Big House was packed. And if we played away, just know, y'all rode deep. Thank you for being the best fans ever.

"My four years here have come to an end, but I'm forever grateful for the memories we created. When I got hurt last year, I came back and promised y'all I would bring a national championship home. That's what Team 144 did."

Michigan, thank you for everything!! Onto the next chapter in my journey!! #2024nfldraft pic.twitter.com/ue6W0GPGvm — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 14, 2024

This past season, Corum ran for 1,245 yards on 258 carries with 27 touchdowns (most among FBS players).

The 5-8, 213-pound senior came up big in Michigan's two games in the College Football Playoff. He ran for 83 yards and scored the winning touchdown on a 17-yard run in overtime in the Wolverines' 27-20 victory over Alabama in the semifinals.

Corum ran for 134 yards and scored twice in Michigan's 34-13 win against Washington in the title game.

"Thank you to my family, coaches and everyone who showed support throughout my journey," Corum said. "I have always said: football is my passion, but giving back is my purpose. Michigan, please don't remember me for scoring 59 touchdowns and breaking long runs, but remember me as a great Michigan man who made a difference on and off the field.

"Even though I'm leaving, I won't be gone for long. I left you with memories you'll remember forever. Michigan will forever be home. This time last year, we had unfinished business and now I can say: business is finished and I'm finished as well. Thank you for everything. I love y'all."

Corum and McCarthy are the latest Michigan players to announce their intentions to enter the NFL draft. Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, guard Zak Zinter and linebacker Junior Colson also entered the draft in recent days ahead of Monday's deadline for underclassmen to declare.