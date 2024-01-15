Open Extended Reactions

In light of Kalen DeBoer's departure to Alabama, Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard is entering the transfer portal, Bernard told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Bernard, who spent the 2022 season at Michigan State before coming to Seattle ahead of last season, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Bernard had 34 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns as part of a deep wide receiver room for the Huskies, who had the nation's second-best passing offense (343.7 YPG) en route to winning a school-record 14 games in 2023. They fell 34-13 to Michigan last week in the CFP National Championship Game.

Bernard's decision is the latest hit to what Washington will have coming back on offense as it moves into the Big Ten.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and running back Dillon Johnson have all declared for the NFL Draft. Quarterback Will Rogers, widely seen as Michael Penix Jr.'s successor after coming in from Mississippi State, has re-entered the portal and tight end Tre Watson, who had come into the program from Fresno State last month, through the portal entered again and has since committed to Texas A&M.

Jedd Fisch was hired away from Arizona on Sunday to succeed DeBoer, who went 25-3 in his two seasons at Washington.