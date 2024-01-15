Kalen DeBoer discusses the program Nick Saban built at Alabama and says he has full access moving forward. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Travaris Robinson is staying at Georgia after interviewing Sunday with new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer for the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator job, sources told ESPN.

Robinson spent the last two seasons under Nick Saban as Alabama's cornerbacks coach and took on an increased role in the defense this season. But after Saban announced his retirement last Wednesday, Robinson was named Georgia's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach three days later. Robinson replaced Will Muschamp, who moved to an off-field analyst role. Glenn Schumann is Georgia's primary play-caller on defense.

DeBoer was named Alabama's coach last Friday night, and as he continues to assemble his staff, he took a shot at retaining Robinson, who in addition to being a key part of Alabama's defensive staff was also one of the Tide's top recruiters. Robinson, though, elected to stick with his original choice and stay at Georgia.

Robinson has extensive SEC experience. He played at Auburn and was South Carolina's defensive coordinator under Muschamp from 2016-20 before not being retained by Shane Beamer when Muschamp was fired. Robinson coached defensive backs at Florida from 2011-14 and then at Auburn in 2015 before joining Muschamp at South Carolina.

Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie and defensive line coach Freddie Roach are expected to remain on staff under DeBoer, who plans to also bring several of his staff members with him from Washington, including offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Saban interviewed Grubb for Alabama's offensive coordinator job last year.