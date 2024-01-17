Open Extended Reactions

Harvard coach Tim Murphy, who has led the program for the past 30 years, is retiring from the school.

Murphy, who took over at Harvard before the 1994 season, went 200-89 overall with 10 Ivy League championships, including last year. The 67-year-old is the all-time coaching wins leader for both the Ivy League and Harvard and boasts a 232-134-1 overall record as a college coach after earlier stops at Maine and Cincinnati.

"It has been an incredible honor to be the football coach at Harvard, and I am forever grateful to have been blessed to work with so many amazing people starting with the 1,000 student-athletes and 80-plus assistant coaches during our tenure here," Murphy said in a statement. "Sometimes at the end of your career, someone will ask, 'Do you have any regrets?' And my simple answer is no, because in any endeavor, any relationship, if you give it absolutely everything you have, there can be no regrets."

Before Murphy's arrival, Harvard had not won more than eight games since 1919, but did so in his fourth season, going 9-1 and 7-0 in Ivy League play. Murphy won New England Coach of the Year honors eight times and was a five-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the top FCS coach.

He tied for the most Ivy League titles won by a coach and went 19-10 against archrival Yale. Harvard is planning a national search for Murphy's replacement.