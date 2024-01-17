Open Extended Reactions

Alabama lost its sixth commitment in the 2025 class Wednesday when ESPN Junior 300 defensive end Zion Grady decommitted from the Crimson Tide.

Grady told ESPN that he has reopened his recruitment, leaving new coach Kalen DeBoer with two commitments in the 2025 class. Grady is the No. 40 recruit overall in the class and the No. 6 defensive end.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge from Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama, Grady committed to the Crimson Tide in November over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and others.

Grady's decommitment comes a day after ESPN Junior 300 defensive end Javion Hilson, the No. 93 player overall, announced his decommitment from Alabama. Also decommitting from the Crimson Tide were offensive linemen Mason Short (No. 71) and Dontrell Glover (No. 172), wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (No. 13), and defensive lineman Antonio Coleman (No. 151).

Alabama lost a commitment from five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams in the 2024 class on Jan. 10.

The staff has also lost 24 scholarship players to the transfer portal this offseason, marking a big change in the current and future roster for Alabama.