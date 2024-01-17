Open Extended Reactions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Justin Lustig has been hired to coach Penn State's special teams and two other positions, the school announced Wednesday.

Lustig was associate head coach and special teams coordinator at Vanderbilt the past two seasons. He takes over for Stacy Collins, who took an assistant's job at Boise State last week.

Lustig also will coach outside linebackers and nickelbacks for the Nittany Lions.

The Commodores ranked in the top 50 in ESPN's special teams efficiency analytic the past two years. Last season they were among 20 teams to block multiple punts, and they finished 11th in net punting.

Lustig previously coached 2018 Lou Groza Award winner Andre Szmyt at Syracuse and 2023 Ray Guy Award finalist Matthew Hayball and two-time All-SEC long snapper Wesley Schelling at Vanderbilt.