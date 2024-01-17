Open Extended Reactions

Gage Goldberg, the son of former WWE star wrestler Bill Goldberg, committed to play football at Colorado.

The younger Goldberg is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker from Boerne, Texas, who was initially committed to Alabama as a preferred walk-on. He would've had a spot on the team, but he would not have been on scholarship.

Once Nick Saban announced his retirement, however, Gage Goldberg flipped his commitment to Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders, and will walk on for the Buffs in 2024.

The family already had a connection to Sanders, as Bill Goldberg played college football at Georgia and then in the NFL with Sanders and the Atlanta Falcons. The elder Goldberg played defensive tackle and had a six-year career before joining professional wrestling.

Gage Goldberg was a first-team all-district 12-5A player in Texas this season and is just the seventh high school prospect to join Colorado's 2024 recruiting class.