LINCOLN, Neb. -- Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Glenn Thomas has been hired as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Nebraska, coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.

Rhule also announced offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will coach tight ends, and Josh Martin will return to his role as an analyst after serving as an interim offensive assistant coach last season.

Thomas was on Rhule's staff at Temple and Baylor and has 15 years of college coaching experience. He has spent eight seasons working on NFL staffs, including three years in Atlanta as quarterback Matt Ryan's position coach.

Before joining the Steelers, Thomas was Arizona State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. He also held the same positions at UNLV.

At Nebraska, Thomas will work with incoming five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Cornhuskers.