Northwestern Oklahoma State has hired former NFL coach Jerry Glanville as its new defensive coordinator.

Glanville, who coached the Houston Oilers (1986-1990) and the Atlanta Falcons (1990-1993), joins coach Ronnie Jones' staff at the Division-II school in Alva, Oklahoma.

"When I accepted this job at Northwestern, I promised to do everything in my power to bring back the winning tradition of the Ranger Football program," Jones said in a statement. "Bringing coach Jerry Glanville is a major step in that direction. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our program. He is considered one of the greatest defensive coaches to ever coach the game and I can't wait to watch him turn our defense into a dominating unit."

Jones, himself a former NFL assistant for coaches like Wade Phillips and Buddy Ryan, went 1-10 in his first season at NWOSU last fall.

Known for his all-black attire and leaving tickets for singer Elvis Presley at will call on game days, Glanville, 82, has 57 years of coaching experience, including going 63-73 as an NFL head coach. He last coached in college football from 2007 to 2009 as the head coach at Portland State, where he went 9-24. He had previous college experience as June Jones' defensive coordinator at Hawai'i in 2005-06, as a defensive assistant at Georgia Tech from 1968 to 1973 and Western Kentucky in 1967.

His most recent coaching job was for the Alabama Airborne of Major League Football in 2022.

Glanville has also been a NASCAR team owner and driver along with a broadcaster in his lengthy career.