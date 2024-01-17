Open Extended Reactions

As in-state rivals, Auburn and Alabama tend to clash on the recruiting trail, and it's rare to see an Alabama player transfer to Auburn. But that's exactly what happened Wednesday, when Crimson Tide defensive back Antonio Kite transferred to play for the Tigers.

Kite is a redshirt freshman who signed with Alabama in the 2022 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 119 overall in the class and the No. 13 athlete out of Anniston, Alabama.

Kite redshirted his first season at Alabama and played sparingly in 2023, seeing action in just seven games. He is the second defensive back transfer that Auburn coaches have taken this offseason, joining Texas safety Jerrin Thompson.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was also able to flip ESPN 300 wide receiver Perry Thompson, the No. 44 recruit overall.

Kite entered the transfer portal Tuesday and was committed by Wednesday. He is one of 24 scholarship players who have entered the transfer portal from Alabama this offseason but is the first to pick Auburn as his next destination.

He will be eligible immediately at Auburn and will have three years of eligibility remaining.