Arizona had nine players enter the transfer portal Wednesday, including multiple starters and stat leaders.

Running back Jonah Coleman led the team in rushing yards with 871 and five touchdowns this past season and entered his name Wednesday. He was joined by cornerback Ephesians Prysock, who had 61 tackles and an interception, tight ends Dorian Thomas and Keyan Burnett and freshman offensive lineman Raymond Pulido, who started six games this season.

ESPN 300 quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and three-star receiver Audric Harris, who signed in the December early signing period and enrolled in classes in January, entered the portal as well, as did another early enrollee, three-star running back Adam Mohammed.

Williams was the No. 227 prospect in the 2024 class, but because he attended classes, he must transfer rather than seek a release from his national letter of intent. Williams was committed to Ole Miss before flipping to Arizona.

Cornerback Jordan Shaw, who had just transferred to Arizona in December, also entered the portal Wednesday.

The Arizona players are allowed to enter their names in the database despite the transfer portal window being closed because coach Jedd Fisch left to take the Washington job. The NCAA created a provision allowing players from any team that loses its head coach to enter the database within a 30-day window.

The Arizona players in the portal will be eligible immediately next season.