After seeing nine players exit the program through the transfer portal since he was hired, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer on Thursday added his first transfer in former Washington quarterback Austin Mack.

Mack signed with Washington in the 2023 class out of Loomis, California. He was originally part of the 2024 class but reclassified and enrolled early.

He took a redshirt and did not play under DeBoer as starter Michael Penix Jr. took the majority of the snaps for the Huskies this season. The addition of Mack gives Alabama some impressive depth at the position as starter Jalen Milroe returns, and the Crimson Tide also have Ty Simpson and Julian Sayin, who signed in December in the 2024 cycle.

Sayin was a five-star prospect, ranked No. 3 overall in the ESPN 300, and has already enrolled at Alabama.

Mack's departure adds to depth problems for new Washington coach Jedd Fisch. The Huskies have seen quarterbacks Dylan Morris, Will Haskell, Mack and incoming transfer Will Rogers all enter the transfer portal. Rogers had just joined the program this offseason, but he entered the portal again once DeBoer left for Alabama.

Fisch has an opportunity to land quarterback Demond Williams Jr., whom he just signed at Arizona in December. Williams has since entered the transfer portal and is planning to visit Washington in the near future.

Mack's transfer to Alabama is the first step for DeBoer in filling the holes left by the 25 scholarship players who have exited the program this offseason.