Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Sayin is expected to initiate the transfer process on Friday, per sources.

Sayin is the highest ranked offensive player in ESPN's Class of 2024, as he's the No. 3 overall player and the marquee offensive player in Alabama's freshman recruiting class. Sayin enrolled early at Alabama, and his first day of classes there earlier this month coincided with the announcement of Nick Saban's retirement.

The reasoning for Sayin initiating the process to depart Alabama, per sources, is that Sayin came to play for Saban. Since Saban abruptly retired, he's going to explore his options.

Sayin's eventual entry into the NCAA transfer portal is one of the biggest additions to the portal this off-season. He's considered a unanimous five-start recruit and earned MVP honors at the Elite 11 finals heading into his senior year.

Sayin's impending transfer adds to the high-profile defections under new coach Kalen DeBoer, as the Crimson Tide have lost top returning receiver Isaiah Bond, freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs and seven other players since Saban's retirement.

Alabama added transfer quarterback Austin Mack from Washington earlier this week.

Sayin threw for 2,369 yards, 24 touchdowns and just one interception as a high school senior in Carlsbad, Calif.

Sayin picked Alabama over LSU, Ohio State and Texas out of high school. By transferring, he'll use his one-time transfer exemption and is expected to enroll in a new school to take part in spring practice in the upcoming weeks.