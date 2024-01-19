Greg Byrne says he was looking for a coach who would embrace the challenge of taking over after Nick Saban's reign and explains how Kalen DeBoer fits the bill. (3:33)

Bama AD Byrne on why DeBoer is right guy for the job (3:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Whenever it came, Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama was always going to reverberate across the sport. But since deciding to step down on Jan. 10 -- nine days after the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in a College Football Playoff national semifinal in the Rose Bowl Game -- the program has been on watch with regard to retaining players.

As of Jan. 19, 10 Alabama players have entered the transfer portal since the announcement -- with safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Isaiah Bond and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor among the biggest defections.

New coach Kalen DeBoer ascended to one of the biggest jobs in the country after going 25-3 in two years at Washington, a tenure capped by a trip to the CFP national title game. Looking ahead to how DeBoer, who owns a 104-12 career record as a head coach, handles the SEC recruiting scene will be fascinating to watch.

Below is a chronological list of Alabama players who have entered the transfer portal since Saban's announcement on Jan. 10:

Isaiah Bond | Sophomore | Wide receiver

Entered portal: Jan. 12

New school: Committed to Texas on Jan. 14

Bond, who has since transferred to Texas, was probably the biggest reason Alabama made the College Football Playoff in 2023. His 31-yard TD catch on a fourth-and-goal against Auburn propelled the Crimson Tide to a 27-24 win in the Iron Bowl. He led the team with 48 receptions to go with 668 yards and four scores.

Shawn Murphy | Redshirt freshman | Linebacker

Entered portal: Jan. 13

New school: Committed to Florida State on Jan. 15

Shawn Murphy played 13 games for Alabama last season and recorded three tackles (two solo). He was 37th overall in the 2022 ESPN 300 and that cycle's top inside linebacker.

Desmond Ricks | Redshirt freshman | Cornerback

Entered portal: Jan. 13

New school: Committed to Texas A&M on Jan. 16

Ricks, who was 19th in the 2023 ESPN 300 (No. 2 CB), redshirted during the 2023 season. The IMG Academy product reclassified into the 2023 cycle on Oct. 22, 2022, and signed with Alabama during the early signing period.

Antonio Kite | Redshirt freshman | Defensive back

Entered portal: Jan. 13

New school: Committed to Auburn on Jan. 17

Kite was 119th overall in the 2022 ESPN 300 when he came out of Anniston High School (Alabama). He played in seven games in 2023, seeing time mostly on special teams.

Trey Amos | Senior | Defensive back

Entered portal: Jan. 15.

Amos attended Louisiana Lafayette for three years before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season. He played in all 14 games last season, starting in a 24-21 win over Arkansas. He had 12 tackles (six solo).

Amari Niblack | Sophomore | Tight end

Entered portal: Jan. 14

New school: Committed to Texas on Jan. 18

Niblack was No. 298 overall in the 2022 ESPN 300 when he joined the Alabama program out of Lakewood High School (Florida). He appeared in all 14 games (four starts) in 2023 and caught 20 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Caleb Downs | Sophomore | Safety

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Entered portal: Jan. 17

Downs' 107 tackles not only led the Alabama defense but finished fourth in the SEC. He earned a starting job at strong safety out of fall camp and arguably was the Tide's best player on defense in helping the unit finish third in total defense in the SEC (313.3 YPG).

Kadyn Proctor | Sophomore | Offensive tackle

Entered portal: Jan. 17

Proctor, who was 10th overall in the 2023 ESPN 300, surprised some by initially committing to in-state Iowa before flipping to Alabama before the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Jameer Grimsley | Freshman | Cornerback

Entered portal: Jan. 18

Grimsley, who was 267th overall in the 2024 ESPN 300, was one of 17 ESPN 300 players to sign with Alabama in this latest recruiting cycle. He attended Tampa Catholic High School (Florida).

Julian Sayin | Freshman | Quarterback

Entered portal: Jan. 19

Julian Sayin, No. 3 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300, was one of two five-star prospects to sign with the Crimson Tide last month, along with cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. Sayin threw for 2,369 yards, 24 touchdowns and just one interception as a senior for Carlsbad High School (California) in 2023. Sayin had already started classes at Alabama, which is why he had to use the portal.