Open Extended Reactions

Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, a top-10 recruit who started throughout his freshman season for the Crimson Tide, is set to transfer to Iowa.

Proctor announced his decision Saturday on social media and attended Iowa's men's basketball game against No. 2 Purdue in Iowa City.

The Des Moines, Iowa, native committed to play for Iowa out of high school before ultimately signing with Alabama in December 2022. He officially entered the transfer portal Thursday, eight days after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement and six days after Kalen DeBoer was hired as Saban's replacement.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Proctor was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team by the league's coaches after starting all 14 games for Alabama last season. Proctor was ESPN's No. 10 overall recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 class.

Iowa has struggled along the offensive line in recent years, but boasts a strong lineage of NFL linemen it has produced. The Hawkeyes have not hired an offensive coordinator to replace Brian Ferentz, the son of longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.