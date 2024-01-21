Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo is targeting South Carolina special teams coach Pete Lembo as the school's next coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

A deal is expected to be finalized later Sunday, the sources told Thamel.

Lembo would replace Maurice Linguist, who has agreed to a deal to be Alabama's co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach on new Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer's staff, sources told ESPN last week.

Linguist was 14-23 in three seasons as Buffalo's coach.

Lembo brings a strong history in the MAC, as he went 33-29 at Ball State in five years as head coach and a 23-17 league record over that time.

Lembo also has a breadth of experience as a head coach. He's gone 112-65 during his 15 seasons as the head coach at Ball State, Lehigh and Elon. He's also considered an elite special teams coach, and he's recently been at Maryland, Rice, Memphis and South Carolina.

Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt prioritized head coaching experience in his search.