Scott Van Pelt breaks down the series of moves that led to Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona to become the head coach at Washington. (0:48)

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is following Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, the recruit announced Sunday.

Williams (ranked No. 227 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300), the second-best player out of Arizona in the 2024 cycle, made his decision just over a month after signing his letter of intent. A 30-day window kicked in for Arizona players after Fisch headed to Washington on Jan. 14.

In 12 games last season as a senior for the Basha High School (Arizona), the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Williams completed 77% of his passes for 3,250 yards and 34 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions. He will give Fisch, who was hired to replace coach Kalen DeBoer, an option under center as the Washington program has been turned upside down since DeBoer left to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Will Rogers transferred to Washington last month from Mississippi State, only to reenter the portal on Jan. 12. Austin Mack, a four-star quarterback out of Folsom High School (California) who had committed to DeBoer with the Huskies as part of their 2023 class, entered the transfer portal Jan. 14 and picked the Crimson Tide on Jan. 18.

Williams had initially committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on Dec. 30, 2022, only to reopen his process last July and pledge to Arizona on July 31, 2023.

Fisch guided Arizona to its first 10-win season since 2014, capping a successful three years in Tucson. He oversaw improvement from one win in 2021 to five in 2022 to 10 in 2023.