Uga X, the English bulldog who patrolled the sideline for the most successful run in Georgia Bulldogs football history, has died, the university announced Tuesday. He was 10.

Known as Que, the mascot officially became Uga X at age 2 in a collaring ceremony on Nov. 21, 2015. During his eight-season tenure as mascot, Georgia went 91-18, won two national championships, two SEC titles and made seven New Year's Six bowl appearances.

"He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg," Bulldogs athletics posted to X on Tuesday.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022...

Uga X retired following the 2022 season, giving way to Boom (Uga XI). They are part of a line of English bulldog mascots which began in 1955.

The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, based in Savannah, Georgia, has maintained the line of mascots for almost 70 years. The family said Uga X, who was 10 years old, died peacefully at his home in Savannah.

Uga X also made national headlines for his tense pregame encounter with Bevo XV, the longhorn steer that serves as mascot for the Texas Longhorns, at the Sugar Bowl in 2019.

As the handlers for Bevo XV and Uga X tried to position the pair for a pregame photo op, Bevo charged in Uga's direction, knocking down the metal barriers surrounding him and leading to a brief moment of chaos as Uga scampered out of the way.

Bevo's handlers quickly corralled the 1,600-pound steer and secured him without any harm to Uga or nearby spectators. Once the situation abated, the photo op happened after all, with Bevo staying in his original position, facing the stands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.