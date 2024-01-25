Open Extended Reactions

Michigan has focused its search on offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh as head coach, and Moore is expected to be offered the job barring an unexpected development, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Harbaugh was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, and will receive a five-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Harbaugh, in his ninth season at his alma mater, led Michigan to the national championship -- the Wolverines' first since splitting the title with Nebraska in 1997.

Moore, 37, filled in as Harbaugh's replacement for four games this season while Harbaugh was suspended, including the final three regular-season games. That stretch included a 24-15 road win over No. 10 Penn State and a 30-24 victory over rival Ohio State to clinch the Wolverines' third straight Big Ten championship. Harbaugh returned for the Big Ten championship game and the two games in the College Football Playoff.

Moore was especially emotional in a post-game interview on television following the win over Penn State and passionately thanked Harbaugh. "Love the s--- out of you, man," Moore said. "This is for you, for this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys."

Moore has been a part of the Michigan staff for the past six seasons. He was the tight ends coach from 2018-20 and moved to offensive line coach in 2021-22 with the Michigan offensive line receiving the Joe Moore Award as college football's best offensive line in both seasons. Moore added offensive coordinator duties in 2023. The Wolverines finished 14th nationally in scoring offense (35.9 points per game) in 2023 and scored 30 or more points in 12 of their 15 games on their way to an unbeaten season.

Moore gained support of Michigan's players. All-American offensive lineman Zak Zinter posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday night: "No interviews needed. It's Papa Moore's time."

Moore was suspended for Michigan's season opener against East Carolina as part of the school's self-imposed penalties for violating NCAA rules. Moore returned the second week and filled in for Harbaugh in the 35-7 win over UNLV.

With Harbaugh leaving for the Chargers job, Alabama's Nick Saban retiring and Washington's Kalen DeBoer leaving for Alabama, that means that three of the four head coaches in last season's College Football Playoff will be elsewhere next season.

Harbaugh's departure also leaves only three active FBS head coaches with a national title - Georgia's Kirby Smart, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and North Carolina's Mack Brown (who won at Texas).