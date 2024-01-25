Open Extended Reactions

Arizona is expected to hire former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as the Wildcats' new offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Babers was an assistant at Arizona from 1995 to 2000, and was there when new Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan worked as a graduate assistant.

Babers was fired in November after eight seasons as the head coach at Syracuse, going 41-55 with the Orange. The accomplished play-caller has also been the head coach at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois and has a career 59-64 record.

Babers' expected hire was first reported by Rivals.