Michigan announced Sherrone Moore as its new head coach on Friday, replacing Jim Harbaugh, who earlier this week took the head-coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore had served as the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and was the interim head coach in four games this past season as Harbaugh served suspensions. Moore went 4-0 in those games, including wins over Penn State and Ohio State, helping to keep Michigan undefeated in its run to a national championship.

Moore's deal is for five years and will see him make $5.5 million in Year 1.

He is the first African American football head coach in Michigan's program.