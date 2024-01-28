Open Extended Reactions

Deion Sanders' sons gave him a late Christmas present: a brand-new house in Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes football coach took a tour of the mansion with his sons -- Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. -- that was documented in a YouTube video posted Friday on their channel, "Well Off Media."

The sons ended up buying it for their 56-year-old father.

"My three sons want to do this for me. Wow. This is awesome," Sanders said.

The mansion's amenities include a workout room, a massage room, a wine cellar, an indoor movie theater and an outdoor pool.

"This is 'We got to win' house," the elder Sanders said as he waited to start the tour with a real estate agent. "We got to win, that's what this is."

As he took in the view of the mountains while standing inside, he offered thanks to his sons: "It almost provokes a tear."