Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has hired former Maryland head coach and Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to run his defense.

Freeze announced the move Wednesday. Durkin was with the Aggies the past two years after two seasons at Mississippi and has also coached at Michigan and Florida.

The deal is for three years, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"DJ has been a successful defensive coordinator at multiple stops in the Southeastern Conference," Freeze said. "I've always been impressed with his schemes and game plans, including the two times I have faced his teams in recent years. Texas A&M's defense was fast, physical, and well coached."

The Aggies ranked No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 19 nationally in total defense last season while leading the league in run defense and sacks.

Durkin will help fill the void left by defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who was hired by Florida earlier this month. Auburn also hired former Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly as co-defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Durkin will look to improve on a Tigers defense that finished eighth in the SEC in total defense last season.

This will be Durkin's fourth stop as a defensive coordinator in the SEC, including the past two seasons serving under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Durkin was also the co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2021 to 2022 and the defensive coordinator at Florida from 2013 to 2014, where he also spent two additional seasons as an assistant.

Durkin also was the defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2015 before serving as head coach at Maryland.

Durkin was fired at Maryland on Feb. 6, 2020.

He had been reinstated by the school the day before his firing after being placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 6, 2019 following two separate investigations into the football program and meetings and calls between the 17-member board of regents following the June 13 death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Mcair, 19, died of heatstroke he suffered at a May 29 offseason workout.

Houston Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin was also a strong candidate for the Auburn job.

Information from ESPN's Chris Low and The Associated Press was used in this story.