Michigan has promoted quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator under new coach Sherrone Moore.

Campbell, 37, will replace Moore in the role while continuing to work with the Wolverines quarterbacks. He was elevated from an analyst role to oversee quarterbacks after Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January 2023, amid an investigation into possible computer access crimes at the team's offices.

New Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will have a new offensive coordinator after the team promoted quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell.

Though Campbell's promotion had been anticipated, it was unclear whether he might follow former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, according to sources.

Last season, Campbell helped quarterback J.J. McCarthy win Big Ten quarterback of the year honors and become a first-team all-league selection, as Michigan won its first national championship since 1997. Before joining Michigan's staff in 2022, Campbell served as offensive coordinator at Old Dominion during the 2021 season. The former Mercyhurst player from Pittsburgh also spent three years as an offensive analyst at Penn State.

247 Sports first reported Campbell's expected promotion.

Michigan also moved tight ends coach Grant Newsome to oversee the offensive line. Moore has coached Michigan's line since 2021 in addition to serving as a coordinator.

"Kirk and Grant are two bright offensive minds," said Moore. "They have brought a lot to our offensive staff and will make even larger contributions in their new roles. I am excited to have Kirk and Grant take on greater responsibilities in our offense as they continue working with our players to help further their development on and off the field."