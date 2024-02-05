Scott Van Pelt breaks down the series of moves that led to Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona to become the head coach at Washington. (0:48)

Steve Belichick has accepted the University of Washington defensive coordinator job, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Belichick, son of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, has spent the past 12 years as a defensive assistant in New England, including five as a defensive playcaller.

Steve Belichick, 36, previously worked with newly hired Washington head coach Jedd Fisch in 2020, when Fisch was the Patriots' quarterbacks coach.

Sources confirmed to ESPN last month that Steve Belichick and his younger brother Brian, also a Patriots defensive assistant, were offered an opportunity to remain with New England under new coach Jerod Mayo.

But Steve Belichick instead will join an overhauled coaching staff in Washington under Fisch, who signed a seven-year deal with the Huskies last month after Kalen DeBoer left the program to become the new coach at Alabama.

Washington's hiring of Belichick was first reported Sunday by 247Sports.

ESPN's Field Yates contributed to this report.