Cornerback Denver Harris has chosen his third school in as many years, transferring to UTSA.

Harris was the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300, ranked as one of the top corners. He started his collegiate career at Texas A&M, playing five games with 14 total tackles during his true freshman season.

He was suspended twice while with Texas A&M, then transferred to LSU prior to the 2023 season. He again played in just five games, recording seven total tackles.

He has now joined UTSA and is one of 11 transfers the Roadrunners have coming in this offseason. Harris joins TCU wide receiver DJ Allen, Houston offensive lineman Jaylen Garth, Alabama linebacker Ian Jackson as some of the more prominent names added to the roster.