Michigan is planning to hire former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as its defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is still is being finalized, but there are not expected to be any hurdles in the hiring, per sources.

The Giants and defensive coordinator Martindale parted ways in January. The Giants' defense under Martindale had its ups and downs this past season, finishing 27th overall but tying for first in the NFL in turnovers created and was easily the team's best unit. ESPN Analytics had the New York defense ranked 17th overall. New York's offense was 30th and special teams 25th during a disappointing six-win campaign that followed a playoff season.

Martindale will replace Michigan DC Jesse Minter, who left the program after two years Tuesday to serve as the Los Angeles Chargers DC and reunite with coach Jim Harbaugh. Minter helped Michigan to its first national title in 26 seasons as well as two Big Ten championships and CFP appearances.

Both Minter and former Michigan DC Mike Macdonald, ran a version of Martindale's defense, with similar concepts and terminology. So the adjustment for the players might not be quite as dramatic as if another NFL coach took over.