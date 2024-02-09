Open Extended Reactions

Former Stanford star Benjamin Yurosek, one of the top tight ends in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to play at Georgia for the 2024 season, he told ESPN.

Yurosek caught 108 balls for 1,342 yards while starting the last three years at Stanford, including leading Stanford in receiving yards in 2021 with 658. He's attracted to how Georgia uses the tight end position and to the competition level in the SEC.

"Obviously Georgia has the best of both worlds," Yurosek said. "They have big-time football and the use of tight ends."

Yurosek said the Georgia coaching staff pitched him on the versatility in the tight end position there, which All-American Brock Bowers highlighted resplendently in recent seasons. Bowers emerged as one of the best tight ends in college football and projects as a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Yurosek noted that Georgia used Bowers in the pass game, in blocking schemes and running the ball, aspects highlighted in Yurosek's recruitment by coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

Yurosek played just six games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury that's not expected to impact him going forward, catching 16 balls for 239 yards. He also had 11 carries for 53 yards, and he noted that UGA used Bowers for the occasional handoff as well.

"I like to do everything the tight end can offer," Yurosek said.

Yurosek said he's finishing up his degree from Stanford this quarter in science, technology and society. That will allow him to maximize his experience at Georgia, as he hopes to have a big season and emerge as a top NFL draft prospect.

After the 2022 season, Yurosek seriously considered going to the NFL draft. He finished second on the team that season with 49 catches. He finished the year with 495 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. That included a 10-catch performance against Arizona State that's the second-most catches in a game by a tight end in the David Shaw era, behind only Zach Ertz.

Yurosek returned with the idea of establishing himself as a top tight end in the sport in 2023, which the shoulder injury prevented him from doing. He's excited to prove himself against the top competition in the SEC and is expected to be fully healthy for the 2024 season.

Georgia's tight end room includes Oscar Delp, a rising junior who was an ESPN 300 recruit and started 10 games for the Bulldogs last year, catching 24 balls.

Georgia has a history of using a lot of 12 personnel, which features two tight ends. In 2022, the Bulldogs used it 59% of the time, which was third-highest in the FBS, per ESPN Stats & Information data. That number dipped to 27% last year, in part because of Bowers' injury.

"This year is going to be about my development in football and preparing myself for next steps for the future," Yurosek said. "I'm going to make sure I get the most Georgia has to offer, but keep football the main priority."