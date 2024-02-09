GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield died Friday, two days after collapsing during a workout at the school's football stadium.

Furman President Elizabeth Davis said in a letter to the university community that the 21-year-old Stanfield died while "surrounded by his family and his Furman family." Davis said Stanfield had collapsed at a Wednesday morning workout and was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. No other details were released.

"We are heartbroken beyond measure with Bryce's sudden passing and ask that everyone, first and foremost, lift up his parents, Fred and Teri Stanfield and their family, in prayer on this day and in the days ahead," Furman coach Clay Hendrix said in a statement.

Stanfield was conferred his Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences, magnum cum laude, by Davis in a Friday morning ceremony while surrounded by family members, teammates and coaches.

Stanfield came from Acworth, Georgia, and was a three-year letterman for Furman. Davis said Stanfield had aspirations of attending dental school after graduation.

He played all 13 games for Furman last fall and had 13 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks while helping the Paladins go 10-3 and win a Southern Conference championship.

"Bryce was an outstanding young man and an equally fine student, football player, and friend," Hendrix said. "He was so much a part of who we are as a program and school, and was pivotal in our success on the football field and through giving of his time in outreach to our community. In every sense, he was the best representative we could have."

Stanfield was a two-time Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll selection. He served in Furman's Heler Service Corps Men of Distinction, visited patients at Greenville Children's Hospital and read to children at local schools.

"Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, loyal friend, tremendous teammate and great student," Furman vice president for intercollegiate athletics Jason Donnelly said in a statement. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from our entire community. Bryce will be dearly missed but will be remembered in our hearts forever."