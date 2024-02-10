Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky is targeting Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to become the school's next offensive coordinator, per sources, with a deal expected to come together in the upcoming days.

Hamdan is a veteran offensive coach who brings SEC experience from his time at Missouri and coordinating experience at Boise State and the University of Washington.

Boise State finished No. 6 nationally in rushing offense in 2023, averaging 214.9 rush yards per game. Boise State won the Mountain West championship and finished No. 26 in the country in total offense.

Hamdan was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach for Chris Petersen at Washington when that school reached the College Football Playoff. He also coached quarterbacks in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hamdan's expected departure opens up one of the most intriguing offensive coordinator jobs in the country. Boise State returns eight starters on offense, including Mountain West POY Ashton Jeanty, one of the country's top running backs.

Boise State also made one of the country's most intriguing off-season acquisitions, as they added quarterback Malachi Nelson, the country's No. 1 overall recruit in 2023. Nelson transferred to Boise State from USC after the 2023 season.

Overall, Boise State returns 17 starters and appears poised to be one of the top group of five programs in the country next year.

Hamdan will replace Liam Coen, who left Kentucky to become the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.