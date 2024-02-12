Open Extended Reactions

Syracuse's leading receiver, Damien Alford, will not return to the program in 2024, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Alford, who caught 33 passes for a team-high 610 yards and three touchdowns during his junior season, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to a source.

He averaged 18.5 yards per catch last season. In 2022, he averaged 21.5 yards a catch on 20 receptions. Overall, he played in 42 games and totaled 67 catches for 1,291 yards.

Alford had considered entering the portal after Syracuse's bowl game this year before ultimately returning this spring, in part to graduate, a source said. He is expected to have a strong market for his services, considering his production in recent seasons.

The departure of Alford is part of a significant roster shake-up at Syracuse under first-year coach Fran Brown, who has brought in high-profile transfers such as former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and Texas A&M edge rusher Fadil Diggs.

Brown also was able to retain marquee players such as tight end Oronde Gadsden II, defensive back Justin Barron and linebacker Marlowe Wax.

There have been 37 departures from Syracuse roster since the end of last season, including walk-ons and players who have exhausted their eligibility. Brown has brought in 34 new players via the portal and recruiting.

Syracuse went 6-7 in 2023 with a loss in the Boca Raton Bowl to USF.