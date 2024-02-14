Open Extended Reactions

The Shamrock Series will return to Yankee Stadium in November, when Notre Dame faces Army in a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the fabled Four Horsemen, it was announced Wednesday.

Notre Dame will play Army on Nov. 23 in a game that will commemorate the Irish backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher. Those players were immortalized by Grantland Rice in the New York Herald Tribune following Notre Dame's 13-7 upset of Army in New York on Oct. 18, 1924.

The legendary Four Horsemen game against Army was held at the Polo Grounds, which was across the Harlem River from Yankee Stadium. The Irish have also faced the Black Knights at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, Shea Stadium in Queens and Giants Stadium in New Jersey.

The Shamrock Series began in 2009, when Notre Dame began to "take a home game on the road" in San Antonio. Since then, Notre Dame has hosted 11 Shamrock Series games across the country (and won them all), including in Landover, Maryland, Chicago, Arlington, Texas, Indianapolis and Las Vegas.

The game against Army this fall will be the third Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Army, 27-3, in 2010 and Syracuse Orange, 36-3, in 2018. Overall, Notre Dame and Army have played at the Yankees' home 23 times, including 22 times at the original Yankee Stadium (1925-29, '31-46, '69) and once at the current Yankee Stadium. The most recent game in 2010 also marked the first college football game played at the current stadium, which opened in 2009.

Notre Dame will play Army for the 52nd time, with the Irish leading the all-time series 39-8-4.