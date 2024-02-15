Open Extended Reactions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has retained and promoted assistants Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie.

DeBoer announced Wednesday that Roach, the Crimson Tide's defensive line coach, will serve as associate head coach. Gillespie will remain as running backs coach with the added title of assistant head coach.

Both assistants worked under DeBoer's predecessor, Nick Saban.

"After meeting both of these guys, it was very clear to me that keeping Freddie and G as part of the staff was going to be important to our success," DeBoer said. "These guys have great relationships with our players, are outstanding recruiters and have proven to be some of the best coaches in the country."

Roach played for Alabama and has spent the past four seasons as a Tide assistant. Gillespie is approaching his fourth year in Tuscaloosa.

The financial terms are awaiting approval by the Board of Trustees.

Two of DeBoer's former Washington assistants, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff, left for the same jobs with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.