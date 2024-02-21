Open Extended Reactions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama is replacing longtime football radio announcer Eli Gold.

The school announced Wednesday that Chris Stewart will replace Gold, 70, starting with the spring football game. Gold has been the voice of Alabama football for 35 years, calling seven national championship games, 11 Southeastern Conference championships and 35 bowl games.

"Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team," said Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of the Crimson Tide Sports Network. "We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter. CTSN is fortunate to have someone as part of our existing broadcast team in Chris to step up and seamlessly transition into this role."

Stewart has been with the network in a variety of positions since 1998. He had filled in for Gold during the 2022 season, when the longtime broadcaster was diagnosed with cancer. Gold resumed partial duties last season, calling home games and the Auburn game.

Gold told AL.com that he does not plan to retire.

"Well, the university has chosen not to bring me back," Gold said. "This is not, with a capital N-O-T, not at all health-related. I am very healthy. Everything is wonderful. I am healthy as a horse."