Open Extended Reactions

Georgia State is expected to hire Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee as its head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Sources said the other finalists for the job were informed Friday morning that they had not been chosen.

McGee is joining the Panthers after spending the past eight seasons as a Bulldogs assistant, primarily working with the running backs while helping the team to College Football Playoff titles in 2021 and 2022. The 50-year-old played college football at Auburn and had a brief NFL career as a defensive back, appearing in three games for the Arizona Cardinals in 1998.

He also previously coached at a rival of Georgia State, spending two seasons as an assistant at Georgia Southern and serving as the interim head coach for a win in the GoDaddy Bowl in the 2015 season.

247 Sports first reported on McGee's expected hire.

McGee is replacing Shawn Elliott, who agreed earlier this month to return to South Carolina as tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

Georgia State is coming off a 7-6 season that included a win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The school had postponed spring practices and its spring game after Elliott's departure.