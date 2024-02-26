Open Extended Reactions

Iowa State is set to promote Taylor Mouser to offensive coordinator, part of several staff moves for the offense after Nate Scheelhaase left for the NFL, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Mouser has served as Iowa State's tight ends coach since 2021 and added an assistant head coach title in 2023. He has been part of coach Matt Campbell's staff in various roles, on and off the field, throughout Campbell's tenure with the Cyclones.

Mouser will replace Scheelhaase, ISU's offensive coordinator in 2023, who recently left to become the passing game specialist for the Los Angeles Rams.

Iowa State also is set to hire Tyler Roehl as running backs coach and assistant head coach, sources told ESPN. Roehl spent the past five seasons as North Dakota State's offensive coordinator and was the top internal candidate for NDSU's head-coaching role. He recently left to become offensive coordinator at Tennessee State.

Jake Waters, who last week was promoted to running backs coach, instead is set to handle the quarterbacks, according to a source. Wide receivers coach Noah Pauley will serve as ISU's pass game coordinator, and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton will be run game coordinator for the 2024 season.

Mouser served as a graduate assistant under Campbell at Toledo (2015) and Iowa State (2016) before becoming ISU's assistant director of scouting.