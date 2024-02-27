Open Extended Reactions

Andy Reid said Eric Bieniemy will do well in his new job as offensive coordinator at UCLA.

"I'm a big believer in Eric being (great) wherever he goes,'' Reid told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. "Whatever he does, he's going to be good at.''

Reid and Bieniemy coached for 10 seasons together with the Kansas City Chiefs, the last five with Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, before he left last year for the same position with the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy was out of a job after one season when the Commanders fired coach Ron Rivera.

"He did that at Washington,'' Reid said. "He helped change a culture there that they'll build on. He's going to demand greatness out of you, and he'll do the same thing at UCLA. He will do a great job. He's in charge.

"He's got an opportunity here to do his thing on offense and he knows the landscape. He's been at UCLA before and maybe [he'll be] a head coach at the college level [someday]. I thought he should be a head coach [in the NFL]. But if it doesn't happen, maybe he has that opportunity there to do it. I'm a big fan.''