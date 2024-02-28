Open Extended Reactions

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver has apologized for the example he set in a social media post, although he remains angry at coaches in the HBCU Legacy Bowl after his team's quarterback was injured while running the ball in the all-star game.

Eagles quarterback Davius Richard injured his right leg on a first-quarter touchdown run and was carted off the field Saturday in New Orleans.

The game is a showcase for players from historically Black schools who are seeking to go pro.

In a post on social media that has since been taken down, Oliver used coarse language to insult the coaches' intelligence, saying, "I promise he would not have played if I knew those [expletive] coaches were going to run him!"

The coach said Richard should have remained in the pocket and handed off to "those All-American backs. Make it make sense."

On Tuesday, Oliver apologized not for his sentiments, but for his language.

"That is not the example I want to set for my players, no matter how strongly I felt and still feel about the situation," Oliver posted.

Oliver added that he had talked with the offensive staff at the HBCU Legacy Bowl about not running Richard during the game.

"For whatever reason, the play was called," Oliver said in his post. "This is a minor setback for Davius, however, he is a warrior and will bounce back."

Richard, at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, is a two-time offensive player of the year in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He was named the MVP of the HBCU Legacy game despite the injury.