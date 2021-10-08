Vote for the best college football town in America

So, what's the best college football town in America? The Shell Football Town Showdown is down to the finals, with Penn State and LSU still standing.

Do you prefer the Big Ten and State College, Pennsylvania? Or are you partial to the SEC and Baton Rouge, Louisiana?

It's up to you to decide. Vote for your favorite, through Saturday night, via @ESPNCFB Twitter account.

Championship matchup

State College vs. Baton Rouge

What they're saying about State College: The last time I was in State College, it was for a white out game against Ohio State. You could feel the energy as soon as you got into town. There's not much else near campus, so once you're there, it's all Penn State. You can stop by any diner in the morning and will be surrounded by Penn State faithful. Once you're done with breakfast, you can make your way to the Creamery and get in line for some of the best ice cream you've ever had. The line typically wraps around the block and has become a tradition for most fans. Once you've stuffed your face with ice cream, you can follow the droves of fans making their way towards the stadium. No matter where you are around town, you will feel the Penn State presence and there isn't much that can compare to a white out at Happy Valley. -- Tom VanHaaren

What they're saying about Baton Rouge: You like gumbo? How about jambalaya? And the kind of festive atmosphere usually associated with Mardi Gras? That's Baton Rouge in a nutshell with a football cathedral, Tiger Stadium, that is a must for every college football fan, especially when the sun sets on Death Valley. Even if the party scene isn't your thing, the city of Baton Rouge has everything you need for a fun visit in the way of restaurants, hotels and an airport that makes it easy to get in and out of town. Just make sure you get to campus early on game days to take a stroll through the tailgating sites. Be sure to pay a visit to Mike the Tiger, too. -- Chris Low

Semifinal results

State College, Pennsylvania def. Morgantown, West Virginia

Baton Rouge, Louisiana def. Madison, Wisconsin