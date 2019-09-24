Heisman Watch: Can Jonathan Taylor run past Jalen and Tua?

We're four games through the season, and quarterbacks are still dominating our Heisman Watch.

Total points: 39 (first-place votes: 5)

Notable: If you thought a bye week was going to bump Hurts off the top perch, think again. His play through three games for the No. 6-ranked Sooners -- nine TDs, an 80% completion percentage and 880 passing yards -- keeps him atop the list.

Quotable: "The Lincoln Riley Finishing School for Quarterbacks has found another prized pupil, this one by way of Tuscaloosa." -- ESPN's Bill Connelly

Heisman odds (Caesars Sportsbook): +220

Total points: 36 (first-place votes: 2)

Notable: Another game, another five TD passes for Tua. It's what we've come to expect from the leader of the No. 2 Crimson Tide. This past week, in a 49-7 win over Southern Miss, Bama's lead QB threw for 293 yards and per usual, it all happened without him playing the full game.

Quotable: "The quarterback, I mean he just doesn't make a bad throw." -- Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson

Heisman odds: +180

Total points: 32 (first-place votes: 2)

Notable: Burrow is not slowing down. He set a school record with six TDs in the No. 4 Tigers' 66-38 demolition of Vanderbilt. In four games this year (albeit with only one against a ranked opponent), LSU has scored 55, 45, 65 and 66 points. On Saturday, his 398 passing yards led to LSU's most points ever in regulation against an SEC opponent.

Quotable: "I think that there's more to come. I really do. I think Joe is a fantastic player." -- LSU head coach Ed Orgeron

Heisman odds: +220

Total points: 27 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: The only non-QB on this list is making a worthy push to the front of the conversation. Behind Taylor's 203 yards and two TDs, the Badgers blitzed Michigan in a 35-14 win. Both TDs and 143 of those yards came in just the first quarter.

Quotable: "I think we made [a statement]. It's going to be tough to come into Camp Randall [Stadium] and come out with an easy win." -- Jonathan Taylor

Heisman odds: 12-1

Total points: 11 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: It seems as though Justin Fields is scoring at least five touchdowns every week for the Buckeyes (technically, he's at 19 through four games). On Saturday against Miami (Ohio), Fields continued his dominance, throwing for four TDs and rushing for two in OSU's blowout win. And that was all in the first half.

Quotable: "It's pretty awesome, it's not fun to go against, but pretty awesome to see how many explosive athletes they got." -- Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin

Heisman odds: 15-1

Total points: 2 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Ehlinger continues to pile up touchdowns for the No. 12 Longhorns. In UT's 36-30 win over Oklahoma State, he threw for another four TDs (that's the third time this season, for those keeping track) and 281 yards. He also had 10 carries for 70 yards.

Quotable: "Once I knew I had the first down and the game was over, it was an incredible feeling. You say you want to win at home." -- Sam Ehlinger on his final, game-saving play

Heisman odds: 10-1

Total points: 2 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Clemson's star has been overshadowed a bit by Jalen and Tua, but Lawrence is still putting up big numbers for the No. 2 Tigers. He didn't play a ton in Clemson's 52-10 win over Charlotte, but still tossed two TDs in just over one quarter.

Quotable: "It's just very unique in the year 2019 to be at a place where your stars aren't worried about their stats." -- Clemson coordinator Jeff Scott

Heisman odds: 50-1

Total points: 1 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Imagine throwing for nine TDs in a game but losing. Well, that's exactly what happened to Gordon in Washington State's stunning 67-63 loss Saturday to UCLA. But hey, Gordon still had a great game, breaking Gardner Minshew's single-game record for passing touchdowns.

Quotable: "He's adjusted quicker than I thought. I thought he would do well. He hasn't really had some of that 'I haven't started before' anxiety." -- WSU head coach Mike Leach after Week 3

Heisman odds: 20-1