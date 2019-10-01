Heisman Watch: Four quarterbacks are dominating

Scoop Jackson takes a high-tech look at the early favorites for the Heisman, headlined by Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Justin Fields. (1:27)

Through five weeks of college football, a clear quartet of Heisman Trophy favorites has emerged: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Justin Fields. Can anyone unseat them?

Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 10 voters, five votes each. Points system: 5 points for first-place votes, 4 points for second-place votes, 3 points for third-place votes, 2 points for fourth-place votes and 1 point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach

Total points: 47 (first-place votes: 7)

Notable: Hurts leads the nation in QBR and continues to put up monstrous numbers for the No. 6 Sooners. On Saturday, he passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns. His 249.9 passer rating through five weeks is tops in the country. Oh, and he ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Quotable: "He's seeing the field really well," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's understanding how we want to attack people. He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady."

Total points: 39 (first-place votes: 2)

Total points: 39 (first-place votes: 2)

Notable: It's hard to keep track of the record-setting numbers Tagovailoa has put up this season. He didn't disappoint Saturday, throwing for a school-record six TDs. He also moved into first place in Crimson Tide history with 84 career total touchdowns.

Quotable: "I feel like it's just the guys I'm surrounded with, that's all I can say," Tagovailoa said. "Those are the guys that make me look good."

Heisman odds: -130

Total points: 26 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Burrow was off Saturday, otherwise he probably would have joined Hurts, Tagovailoa and Fields in putting up ridiculous numbers, too. Through five weeks, Burrow has the second-best passer rating in the country (behind Hurts and ahead of Tagovailoa) and has led LSU to an average of 57.8 points per game.

Quotable: "This LSU team with Joe Burrow now is actually fun to watch on the offensive side of the ball. Joe Burrow has been as good as anyone in the country." -- ESPN's Joey Galloway

Heisman odds: 9-2

Justin Fields shreds the Nebraska defense for four total touchdowns while Ohio State's defense picks off Adrian Martinez three times in the win.

Total points: 21 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Fields threw for 212 yards and tossed three TDs in Saturday's blowout victory at Nebraska (and ran for another). He also has yet to throw an interception this season for the No. 5 Buckeyes.

Quotable: "I think we're very confident right now," Fields said. "We came into Lincoln -- the crowd is amazing here -- and it was loud at the beginning. We handled it well, jumped on them early and didn't let up."

Heisman odds: 7-1

Total points: 12 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Against Northwestern last season, Taylor rushed for just 46 yards and had two fumbles. On Saturday against the Wildcats, the Badgers' star running back piled up 119 yards and a score for undefeated Wisconsin.

Quotable: "We knew, coming into this game, it wouldn't be easy at all. So one of the biggest things was just making sure every single week, wherever we're playing at, we have the correct preparation and we have a great week of practice so that we can execute and come out with the win." -- Jonathan Taylor

Heisman odds: 15-1

Total points: 2 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Kansas State, helping the Cowboys nab their first Big 12 win of the season as they improved to 4-1 overall. The redshirt sophomore leads the nation in rushing yards.

Quotable: "I wasn't happy with how it went last week, I felt like I let down my team in a lot of ways," Hubbard said. "Texas obviously played great but I know I could have done a lot more, so this week, I just wanted to bounce back from that and help put my team in a position to win. Everything came together, so it was a good win."

Heisman odds: 18-1

Total points: 1 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Ehlinger and Texas were off in Week 5, but the Longhorns QB has put up excellent numbers this season -- 16 touchdowns and just one interception.

Quotable: "In what is quickly shaping up as the year of the quarterback in college football, don't forget about Sam Ehlinger." -- ESPN's Chris Low

Heisman odds: 1,000-1

8. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Total points: 1 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Through five games this season, Young already has eight sacks -- which leads the country and puts him on pace to shatter last season's mark of 10.5. On a Buckeyes team getting noticed for its explosive offense, Young has proved to be a force on defense.

Quotable: "Sometimes we hype up prospects before the season, and then they're slow to make an impact. Not Young." -- ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Heisman odds: OFF

Total points: 1 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Fromm and the Bulldogs were on a bye in Week 5, but boy has UGA's QB delivered this season. Against Notre Dame in Week 4, Fromm came up clutch in the second half, and he has yet to throw an interception this season.

Quotable: "The decision-making, it's outstanding." -- Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly

Heisman odds: 40-1