Heisman Watch: Joe Burrow is still the one to beat

Jalen Hurts picks up three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns as Oklahoma defeats West Virginia 52-14. (1:30)

Joe Burrow's record-setting Week 8 performance keeps him atop the list this week, with Jalen Hurts close behind.

Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 10 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach

Total points: 46 (first-place votes: 7)

Notable: Saturday's win over Mississippi State was a record-setting one for Burrow, who set the LSU single-season passing touchdown mark when he tossed his 29th. It was one of four TDs on the day for the Tigers star, who threw for 327 yards as LSU improved to 7-0.

Quotable: "We're just getting started. Our team is not satisfied." -- LSU coach Ed Orgeron

Heisman odds (Caesars Sportsbook): 5-4

Total points: 41 (first-place votes: 2)

Notable: Hurts accounted for five TDs -- three passing and two rushing -- in a blowout win over West Virginia. The Sooners QB passed for 316 yards and rushed for 75, and became the third OU QB to complete at least 90% of his passes (16-of-17, 94.1%).

Quotable: "If we can focus on the things that we can control, the only way is up." -- Hurts

Heisman odds: 5-4

Total points: 31 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Tagovailoa was having a Heisman-worthy season before he injured his ankle against Tennessee on Saturday. He underwent surgery to repair a high ankle sprain and will miss this Saturday's game.

Quotable: "Tua will miss next week's game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery." -- Alabama coach Nick Saban

Heisman odds: 7-2

play 1:06 Fields' 4 TDs propel Buckeyes to 7-0 Justin Fields records at least four total touchdowns for the sixth time this season, leading Ohio State to a 52-7 rout of Northwestern.

Total points: 22 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Fields continues to put up huge numbers for the No. 3 Buckeyes. Against Northwestern, he recorded at least four total TDs for the sixth time in seven games this season. This time, he passed for 194 yards and four TDs.

Quotable: "I think we feel good about the way we came out coming off the bye week -- with energy, starting fresh and just refocused on all the things that matter within the program." -- Ohio State coach Ryan Day

Heisman odds: 7-1

Total points: 6 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: The Badgers were upset by Illinois on Saturday, and Taylor rushed for 132 yards and just one TD, below his averages. Plus, he had a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter.

Quotable: "We had two drives late in the game that ended in turnovers. It's always hard to win on the road, and that made it even harder." -- Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst

Heisman odds: 50-1

play 1:35 Herbert leads Oregon to comeback win over Washington Justin Herbert throws four touchdown passes as Oregon rallies to defeat Washington 35-31.

Total points: 2 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Herbert reminded people that, yes, he should still be in this race. The Ducks QB led a comeback win over Washington, throwing for four TDs and 280 yards to help Oregon overcome a 14-point second-half deficit. Plus, Herbert & Co. remain undefeated in the Pac-12.

Quotable: "I don't even think we did that in high school. It was a lot of fun today and glad we got the win." -- Herbert

Heisman odds: 25-1

Total points: 1 (first-place votes: 0)

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Notable: Purdy threw for a whopping 378 yards and three TDs in the No. 23 Cyclones' win over Texas Tech. He's fifth in the nation in passing yards with 2,185.

Quotable: "Right from the get-go, Coach is like, 'Yo, let's go. Let's get going from the first quarter, first drive, and not holding anything back.' We did that I felt like today, did a great job of that." -- Purdy

Heisman odds: Field 30-1

Total points: 1 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Wake's sophomore WR had seven receptions for 170 yards in a win over Florida State -- with an average of 24.3 yards per catch. It was the fourth time this season he had at least 150 yards.

Quotable: "We've had some good wins here over the last three or four years, but I thought that was as gritty of a win as we've had." -- Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson

Heisman odds: Field 30-1