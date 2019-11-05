Heisman Watch: Can Chuba Hubbard become a finalist?

Paul Finebaum says Ohio State's Chase Young is the most electrifying player in college football and has a chance to win the Heisman Trophy, but Marcus Spears isn't buying it. (1:37)

The majority of the players on our list this week didn't play this past weekend, so there wasn't much change atop the rankings. However, Joe Burrow and Chase Young have knocked Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa from the top two spots.

Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 10 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Edward Aschoff, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach

Total points: 47 (first-place votes: 8)

Notable: Burrow and the undefeated Tigers were on a bye this past weekend but face a huge test Saturday against Alabama. A big game would solidify Burrow's spot atop this list. He has thrown for 2,805 yards this season and could surpass last season's 2,894 this weekend.

Quotable: "[Burrow] has no fear throwing the ball there: 5 yards, 15 yards, 50 yards. I think he'll have a big game. This kid lives for this. That's who he is. He wants that stage." -- SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic

Heisman odds (Caesars Sportsbook): 5-4

Total points: 32 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Young is now on the board for Heisman odds at Caesars Sportsbook. It took a little while, but the general public is finally noticing that he's pretty darn good -- and dominant (29 tackles and 13.5 sacks) for the undefeated Buckeyes.

Quotable: "I think he's got a tremendous chance [to win the Heisman], especially because Ohio State is going to be on so many big stages." -- ESPN's Paul Finebaum

Heisman odds: 12-1

Total points: 29 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Tagovailoa, who had surgery on Oct. 20 to repair an ankle sprain suffered last month against Tennessee, remains a game-time decision for Bama's huge game against LSU on Saturday. The Tide's QB was putting up impressive numbers before his injury.

Quotable: "He looked pretty good," wideout Jerry Jeudy said. "He came out there after doing his rehab. He looked good, and he looked comfortable. We'll see how he goes day by day."

Heisman odds: 3-1

Total points: 26 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Hurts and the Sooners were on a bye last weekend following their loss to Kansas State the weekend before. Still, Hurts continues to put up big numbers for Lincoln Riley & Co. (21 TDs to just three interceptions).

Quotable: "The word I've used most when describing Hurts' rate of improvement? Astonishing. It's night and day from 2016 to now." -- ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Heisman odds: 2-1

5. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Total points: 13 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Like everyone above him on the list, Fields had the weekend off. Also like everyone above him, Fields has put up video-game numbers through 10 weeks of the season. He has thrown for 24 TDs with just one interception.

Quotable: "He just extends plays," a defensive coordinator who faced Ohio State said. "All of a sudden, you get everybody covered, you're blitzing, it doesn't matter. He finds ways to extend the plays and make big plays with his legs and his arm."

Heisman odds: 10-1

Total points: 2 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Herbert continues to lead Oregon's push toward the College Football Playoff, and this past Saturday he threw for 225 yards and three TDs in a blowout win over USC.

Quotable: "We knew that we're a special group, and we just needed to calm down and say, 'This isn't us. We're going to do better.' And we addressed that and got to move the ball pretty well. We knew we were better than that." -- Herbert on the Ducks' slow start

Heisman odds: 30-1

Total points: 2 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Hubbard leads the FBS in rushing yards with 1,604, including 223 on Saturday in a win over TCU. He ran for two TDs, one for 92 yards and another for 62. Per a TCU spokesman, he became the first player to rush for at least 200 yards against TCU in Gary Patterson's 19-year run as head coach.

Quotable: "When Chuba gets through there, nobody can catch him," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "That makes him different than other players."

Heisman odds: 30-1