Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, with assistance from his offensive line, throws for 168 yards and three TDs and adds one rushing score in the Tigers' rout of The Citadel Bulldogs. (1:13)

Welcome to our second Heisman Watch of the 2020 college football season. This week, we welcome the Big Ten to the race.

Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates. We are not including players whose fall seasons were postponed or who opted out.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 13 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Chris Low, Harry Lyles Jr., Ivan Maisel, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

Total points: 65 (first-place votes: 13)

Notable: Lawrence received all 13 first-place votes this week, and it's probably because he tossed three TDs -- on just nine attempts -- in the Tigers' blowout win over The Citadel last weekend. He had only one incompletion among those nine throws.

Quotable: "Might have been my most efficient day since I've been here," Lawrence said. "That was just fun."

Justin Fields is coming off a huge 2019 season, and will likely be neck and neck with Trevor Lawrence for the Heisman Trophy. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Total points: 39 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: The Big Ten is back, and that means Fields is, too. The Buckeyes' QB threw for 41 touchdowns (and just three picks) last year and threw for more than 3,000 yards while leading OSU to the College Football Playoff.

Quotable: "Fields has shown high-end accuracy, a quick release with some zip on the ball and the ability to adjust arm angles to make difficult throws off-schedule." -- Todd McShay

Total points: 29 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: The Sooners were off last weekend, which gave us one more week to marvel at Rattler's OU debut, a game in which he threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Quotable: "I feel like I've earned a lot of trust from my guys on the team," Rattler said. "Being the quarterback, you have to have that assertive leadership and bring certain qualities to you, and I feel like I'm still working on that, but doing a pretty good job with it."

Total points: 28 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Ehlinger and Texas didn't play Saturday, but the senior QB put on a show in the Longhorns' opener, tossing five touchdowns in just the first half. He threw for 426 yards total.

Quotable: "Ehlinger is experienced enough that he doesn't need to depend on one or two guys, which should pay big dividends for the Longhorns this season in an offensive system designed to spread the wealth." -- Chris Low

play 1:42 King leads Miami with three TD passes in win over Louisville D'Eriq King throws for 325 yards and three touchdown passes and Cam'Ron Harris and Jaylan Knighton run in touchdowns as No. 17 Miami beats No. 18 Louisville 47-34.

Total points: 10 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Welcome to Miami, D'Eriq King. In his second game for the Canes, the transfer QB from Houston led Miami to a big win over Louisville, throwing for three touchdowns and 325 yards.

Quotable: "We talked about creating more explosive plays through the passing game, which we were able to do," Miami coach Manny Diaz said, "but we obviously had some through the running game, as well. We can still be so much better. The explosive plays, it was who we wanted to be."

6. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Total points: 5 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Etienne had eight carries for 68 yards in Clemson's win over The Citadel, getting plenty of rest in the blowout.

Quotable: "Etienne could have been a top-40 pick in the 2020 draft, but he decided to return to school for another season. He doesn't have much to prove in my eyes." -- Mel Kiper Jr.

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses ( ):

Najee Harris, Alabama (4); Dillon Gabriel, UCF (4); Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (3); Ian Book, Notre Dame (3); Mac Jones, Alabama (2); Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (2); Myles Brennan, LSU (1)