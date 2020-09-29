Heisman candidate Sam Ehlinger engineers six Longhorn visits to the end zone -- five in the air and one on the ground -- for a 63-56 win over Texas Tech. (2:09)

Welcome to our third Heisman Watch of the 2020 college football season. Two SEC QBs make their debuts this week.

Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates. We are not including players whose fall seasons were postponed or who opted out.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 14 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Harry Lyles Jr., Ivan Maisel, Ryan McGee, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

Total points: 64 (first-place votes: 12/14)

Notable: Lawrence and Clemson were off last weekend, but the Tigers' QB holds on to the top spot this week. Through two games, he has an 81.1 completion percentage, four TDs and no interceptions.

Quotable: "As I wrote in my early Big Board, Lawrence has elite traits, and there aren't many 6-foot-6 quarterbacks who have his arm talent and ability." -- Mel Kiper Jr.

Total points: 40 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Fields and Ohio State open against Nebraska on Oct. 24, and last year's third-place finisher will have eight regular-season games to improve upon last year's Heisman-worthy season.

Quotable: " ... You can see Fields' talent and superstar potential, and I expect him to be a top-10 pick next April." -- Kiper Jr.

Total points: 32 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Texas almost lost, but Ehlinger tossed six TDs to help the Longhorns beat Texas Tech in OT. He threw for five and rushed for one to top five TDs for the second time in two games this season.

Quotable: "That's the Tom Brady of college football," Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn said. "That's the leader we have."

Total points: 30 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: In his first start for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs after transferring from Stanford, Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards. He threw for five TDs in MSU's upset win over defending champion LSU.

Quotable: "With this group, I don't feel like we ever lose momentum," Costello said. "I feel like we're always in the attack mode. That's just Leach's philosophy."

Total points: 20 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: In his season debut, Trask threw for six TDs and 416 yards in Florida's double-digit win over Ole Miss. He completed 30 of 42 passes and threw zero interceptions.

Quotable: "I just feel like we had a great game plan," Trask said. "We had answers for every look they were throwing us and had some great checks that we executed well."

Total points: 10 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: King had another clutch performance in a blowout win over rival Florida State, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 65 yards on eight carries.

Quotable: "We still have a lot of football, but I think it's coming together pretty good right now," King said.

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses: Dillon Gabriel, UCF (3); Najee Harris, Alabama (2); Travis Etienne, Clemson (1); Mac Jones, Alabama (1); Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (1)